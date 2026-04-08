Charan and Kapoor's 'Peddi' likely to miss April 30 release Entertainment Apr 08, 2026

Bad news for fans: Ram Charan's much-awaited film Peddi is likely to miss April 30 as planned. The release is being eyed for June, marking its second delay since the original March date.

Production is still wrapping up a couple of songs and key scenes, and with Indian Premier League (IPL) matches pulling big crowds in the evenings, the team reportedly prefers to wait it out.