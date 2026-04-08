Charan and Kapoor's 'Peddi' likely to miss April 30 release
Entertainment
Bad news for fans: Ram Charan's much-awaited film Peddi is likely to miss April 30 as planned. The release is being eyed for June, marking its second delay since the original March date.
Production is still wrapping up a couple of songs and key scenes, and with Indian Premier League (IPL) matches pulling big crowds in the evenings, the team reportedly prefers to wait it out.
US advance bookings for 'Peddi' paused
Advance bookings in the US have also been paused for now. The makers are eyeing a post-IPL June launch to catch the summer break crowd.
Directed by Buchi Babu Sana and starring Janhvi Kapoor alongside Ram Charan as a rural sportsman, Peddi has already created some buzz with its catchy tracks like "Chikiri Chikiri" and "Rai Rai Raa Raa."