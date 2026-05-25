Charan and Kapoor's 'Peddi' opens worldwide on June 4 2026
Entertainment
Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor's new movie, Peddi, finally hits theaters worldwide on June 4, 2026.
Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the film also features Shruti Haasan in a special song sequence.
The team just wrapped up dubbing and is likely sending out prints to the US soon, so everything's on track for release.
'Hallallallo' single goes viral
The film's latest single, Hallallallo (composed by A.R. Rahman), has already gone viral thanks to its catchy folk beats and energetic visuals featuring Charan, Haasan, and Kapoor.
With promo events happening in Mumbai and Bhopal (and more on the way), Peddi is definitely building hype ahead of its big day.