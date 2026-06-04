Charan returns with 'Peddi' as Chiranjeevi lauds 2 years' work Entertainment Jun 04, 2026

Ram Charan is back on the big screen with Peddi, released June 4. While critics weren't wowed, fans and celebrities have shown plenty of love.

Chiranjeevi, Charan's dad and a film legend himself, posted heartfelt congratulations online: "Congratulations to our #PEDDI, my dear @AlwaysRamCharan and the entire cast & crew on this incredible blockbuster! ."

He also appreciated Charan's two years of hard work in the role, giving shout-outs to AR Rahman and others who made it happen.