Charan returns with 'Peddi' as Chiranjeevi lauds 2 years' work
Entertainment
Ram Charan is back on the big screen with Peddi, released June 4. While critics weren't wowed, fans and celebrities have shown plenty of love.
Chiranjeevi, Charan's dad and a film legend himself, posted heartfelt congratulations online: "Congratulations to our #PEDDI, my dear @AlwaysRamCharan and the entire cast & crew on this incredible blockbuster! ."
He also appreciated Charan's two years of hard work in the role, giving shout-outs to AR Rahman and others who made it happen.
'Peddi' 1.5 stars weak storytelling
Peddi got just 1.5 stars from News18, mainly due to weak storytelling and an uneven plot, though Ram Charan's performance was praised.
The film marks Ram Charan's new film, with Janhvi Kapoor starring as his co-star in this sports drama.