Charan to launch 'Peddi' trailer in Mumbai May 18, 2026 3pm Entertainment May 18, 2026

Ram Charan is all set to launch the trailer for his new sports drama, Peddi, in Mumbai on May 18, 2026 at Jio World Drive, 3pm

The team hyped up the event online with "MUMBAAIII, brace for his arrival...#PEDDITrailer Takeover #PEDDI is coming tomorrow to your ground event on May 18, 2026 at JIO WORLD DRIVE, Mumbai 3pm Onwards #PEDDI in cinemas worldwide on June 4, 2026 #GetReadyForPeddi,"

and Ram Charan will be there, while other cast and crew members are expected to join.