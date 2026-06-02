Charan's 'Peddi' bookings paused in Telangana, 4cr advance sales Entertainment Jun 02, 2026

Ram Charan's sports drama Peddi is all set to hit theaters this Thursday, but advance bookings in Telangana are on pause while the government decides on ticket price hikes and special show permissions.

Even with this speed bump, Peddi has already pulled in over ₹4 crore from domestic advance sales as of 10am on Tuesday, June 2, 2026.