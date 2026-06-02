Charan's 'Peddi' bookings paused in Telangana, 4cr advance sales
Entertainment
Ram Charan's sports drama Peddi is all set to hit theaters this Thursday, but advance bookings in Telangana are on pause while the government decides on ticket price hikes and special show permissions.
Even with this speed bump, Peddi has already pulled in over ₹4 crore from domestic advance sales as of 10am on Tuesday, June 2, 2026.
'Peddi' crosses 218cr pre release business
Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh fans aren't waiting: bookings there are live thanks to approved ticket price hikes and extra shows for the first 10 days.
Overseas, Peddi is making waves too, racking up over ₹8 crore in North America alone.
Despite the Telangana delay, the film's pre-release business has crossed a massive ₹218 crore worldwide, so expectations are sky-high for release day.