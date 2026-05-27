Charan's 'Peddi' Japan premiere delayed due to technical reasons

Makers confirm 'Peddi' Japan release later

The makers say Peddi will still hit Japanese screens later, but the delay has taken some excitement out of the worldwide launch.

Many feel a same-day release could've boosted its global buzz.

Still, anticipation is strong everywhere else, especially with Buchi Babu Sana directing and Janhvi Kapoor and Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, Divyenndu, and Boman Irani in key roles.