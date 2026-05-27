Charan's 'Peddi' Japan premiere delayed due to technical reasons
Entertainment
Ram Charan's sports drama Peddi was all set for a global release on June 4, but fans in Japan will have to wait a bit longer.
The Japanese premiere was delayed at the last minute because of "unavoidable technical reasons," leaving local fans and the Indian community there pretty disappointed.
Makers confirm 'Peddi' Japan release later
The makers say Peddi will still hit Japanese screens later, but the delay has taken some excitement out of the worldwide launch.
Many feel a same-day release could've boosted its global buzz.
Still, anticipation is strong everywhere else, especially with Buchi Babu Sana directing and Janhvi Kapoor and Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, Divyenndu, and Boman Irani in key roles.