Charan's 'Peddi' opens June 4 with no last minute trailer
Entertainment
Ram Charan's new film Peddi lands in theaters on June 4, 2026, but fans won't get a last-minute trailer. The makers decided to keep things under wraps until premiere day, making the wait a bit more exciting.
Directed by Buchi Babu Sana and produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru, Peddi is already grabbing attention.
Charan, Kapoor lead 'Peddi' cast
In Peddi, Charan takes on the role of a talented athlete who shines in cricket, wrestling, and running, all set against the backdrop of Vijayanagaram.
Janhvi Kapoor stars as his love interest Achiyyamma, with Boman Irani and others joining the cast.
After Peddi drops, Charan is expected to team up again with director Sukumar for RC17, their follow-up to Rangasthalam, though details are still under wraps.