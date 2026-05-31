Charan's 'Peddi' opens June 4 with no last minute trailer

Charan, Kapoor lead 'Peddi' cast

In Peddi, Charan takes on the role of a talented athlete who shines in cricket, wrestling, and running, all set against the backdrop of Vijayanagaram.

Janhvi Kapoor stars as his love interest Achiyyamma, with Boman Irani and others joining the cast.

After Peddi drops, Charan is expected to team up again with director Sukumar for RC17, their follow-up to Rangasthalam, though details are still under wraps.