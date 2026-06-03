Charan's 'Peddi' opens June 4 with ₹5.39cr India pre-sales

'Peddi' North America pre-sales ₹8.39cr

Peddi is doing even better overseas: North American pre-sales have topped ₹8.39 crore, with a huge chunk from US premieres.

Still, it's behind Ram Charan's last film Game Changer, which pulled in ₹26 crore in advance sales thanks to a holiday release.

Some delays with ticket pricing approvals in Telangana have slowed things down locally, but paid premieres on June 3 might give Peddi an extra push at the box office.