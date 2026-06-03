Charan's 'Peddi' opens June 4 with ₹5.39cr India pre-sales
Entertainment
Ram Charan's new sports drama, Peddi, hits theaters on June 4 and is already making waves with ₹5.39 crore in advance bookings across India.
The Telugu version is leading the pack with over 22,000 tickets sold, while Tamil and Hindi versions are seeing less action.
'Peddi' North America pre-sales ₹8.39cr
Peddi is doing even better overseas: North American pre-sales have topped ₹8.39 crore, with a huge chunk from US premieres.
Still, it's behind Ram Charan's last film Game Changer, which pulled in ₹26 crore in advance sales thanks to a holiday release.
Some delays with ticket pricing approvals in Telangana have slowed things down locally, but paid premieres on June 3 might give Peddi an extra push at the box office.