Charan's 'Peddi' posts steep box office decline after opening surge
Entertainment
Ram Charan's sports-action drama Peddi started big but has seen a sharp drop at the box office. After a blockbuster first week, its daily earnings have fallen fast.
Monday brought in over ₹38 lakh, the lowest so far. The film's total stands at ₹240.48 crore in India and ₹336.85 crore worldwide, but most of that came early on.
Nonconsensual 'Peddi' kiss sparks Sana apology
Peddi also drew heat for a nonconsensual kissing scene between Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor's characters.
The backlash was quick online, prompting director Buchi Babu Sana to apologize and confirm edits were made to address concerns.
The film also features Shiva Rajkumar, Divyendu Sharma, and Jagapathi Babu in key roles.