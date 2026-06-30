Charan's 'Peddi' posts steep box office decline after opening surge Entertainment Jun 30, 2026

Ram Charan's sports-action drama Peddi started big but has seen a sharp drop at the box office. After a blockbuster first week, its daily earnings have fallen fast.

Monday brought in over ₹38 lakh, the lowest so far. The film's total stands at ₹240.48 crore in India and ₹336.85 crore worldwide, but most of that came early on.