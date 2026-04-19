'Game of Thrones' actor Charles Dance might join 'Batman' sequel

Veteran British actor Charles Dance, famed for his role as Tywin Lannister in HBO's Game of Thrones , is reportedly in talks to join the cast of DC Studios's The Batman Part II. If confirmed, he will star alongside Robert Pattinson , who is reprising his role as the Caped Crusader. The sequel is being written and directed by Matt Reeves and will go on floors this spring.

Character speculation Dance might play Christopher Dent, father of Harvey Dent While not officially confirmed, Deadline reports that Dance might play Christopher Dent, the father of Gotham City District Attorney Harvey Dent. Sebastian Stan is rumored to play Harvey Dent, while Scarlett Johansson will reportedly portray his wife, Gilda Dent. The character of Harvey Dent is also known as Two-Face in the DC universe.

Film timeline 'The Batman Part II' will be released in 2027 The Batman Part II is scheduled to begin filming this spring at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden, Liverpool, England, and Glasgow, Scotland. The film will be released in theaters on October 1, 2027. It is produced by DC co-heads James Gunn and Peter Safran, along with Dylan Clark. Barry Keoghan is also expected to reprise his role as the Joker in this sequel.

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Actor's journey Dance's recent projects and returning cast members Dance, who gained fame for his role as Tywin Lannister in Game of Thrones, has recently played Dr Frankenstein's father in Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein. He was also part of the Peacock series Day of the Jackal last year. Apart from Pattinson, Jeffrey Wright, Andy Serkis, and Colin Farrell are returning as Jim Gordon, Alfred Pennyworth, and the Penguin, respectively, in The Batman Part II.

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