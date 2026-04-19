'Game of Thrones' actor Charles Dance might join 'Batman' sequel
What's the story
Veteran British actor Charles Dance, famed for his role as Tywin Lannister in HBO's Game of Thrones, is reportedly in talks to join the cast of DC Studios's The Batman Part II. If confirmed, he will star alongside Robert Pattinson, who is reprising his role as the Caped Crusader. The sequel is being written and directed by Matt Reeves and will go on floors this spring.
Character speculation
Dance might play Christopher Dent, father of Harvey Dent
While not officially confirmed, Deadline reports that Dance might play Christopher Dent, the father of Gotham City District Attorney Harvey Dent. Sebastian Stan is rumored to play Harvey Dent, while Scarlett Johansson will reportedly portray his wife, Gilda Dent. The character of Harvey Dent is also known as Two-Face in the DC universe.
Film timeline
'The Batman Part II' will be released in 2027
The Batman Part II is scheduled to begin filming this spring at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden, Liverpool, England, and Glasgow, Scotland. The film will be released in theaters on October 1, 2027. It is produced by DC co-heads James Gunn and Peter Safran, along with Dylan Clark. Barry Keoghan is also expected to reprise his role as the Joker in this sequel.
Actor's journey
Dance's recent projects and returning cast members
Dance, who gained fame for his role as Tywin Lannister in Game of Thrones, has recently played Dr Frankenstein's father in Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein. He was also part of the Peacock series Day of the Jackal last year. Apart from Pattinson, Jeffrey Wright, Andy Serkis, and Colin Farrell are returning as Jim Gordon, Alfred Pennyworth, and the Penguin, respectively, in The Batman Part II.
DC expansion
Other films and shows in the new DC universe
The Batman Part II is part of a separate DC universe that includes shows like Creature Commandos, Peacemaker, and the upcoming Lanterns starring Kyle Chandler and Aaron Pierre. Other rumored films in this universe include The Authority, The Brave and the Bold, Swamp Thing, and another Wonder Woman film. A Teen Titans film, along with a Bane and Deathstroke film are also reportedly in development.