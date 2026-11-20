Charlie Puth-Ellie Goulding to headline India's Johnnie & Co. Festival
What's the story
American singer-songwriter Charlie Puth will make his India debut next year. He will perform live at the first-ever Johnnie & Co. Festival in Mumbai on February 13, 2027, alongside British singer Ellie Goulding. "I've heard so much about the energy of Indian fans, and I'm really excited to finally be performing in India for the first time," Puth said in a statement about his upcoming performance.
Festival details
About the festival and its lineup
The one-day festival will take place at Mahalaxmi Racecourse in Mumbai.
Apart from Puth and Goulding, Indian artists such as Kayan, Taba Chake, Mali, and Gini will also perform.
The festival is part of the launch of Johnnie & Co., a live entertainment and creative collaboration platform by Johnnie Walker Luxe Blended Water.
Artist profiles
More about Puth and Goulding
Puth is a four-time Grammy nominee, known for his hits Attention, We Don't Talk Anymore, and See You Again.
His India debut comes after the release of his latest album, Whatever's Clever.
On the other hand, Goulding is known for some of her biggest hits, such as Love Me Like You Do, Burn, and Lights.