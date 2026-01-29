'Chatha Pacha' earns ₹13.21cr in week 1; here's day-wise breakdown

The movie kicked off with ₹3.75cr on Day 1 and wrapped up its first week at ₹13.21cr in India. While midweek collections varied across reports (Day 6 reported around ₹62L-₹75L), collections declined further on Day 7. Globally, Chatha Pacha pulled in ₹27cr by Day 5—₹12.8cr coming from overseas fans.

How's the vibe?

Reviews are mixed—some folks love the villain's style and the sibling fight scenes (plus those cool costumes and stunts), but others felt it didn't quite deliver the "high voltage WWE" energy promised.

Times of India gave it a middle-of-the-road 3/5 rating, calling out both its ups and downs.

If you're into quirky action comedies or just want something different from Kerala cinema, this might be worth checking out!