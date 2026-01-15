'Chatha Pacha' trailer: Roshan Mathew, Arjun Ashokan enter wrestling ring
The trailer for Chatha Pacha: The Ring of Rowdies was unveiled on Thursday evening in January 2026, and it's all about a bunch of wrestling fans shaking up Kochi with their wild, costumed matches—even when their families and society push back.
Expect high-energy rivalries, brotherhood put to the test, and a soundtrack that amps up the action.
Trailer highlights
Things kick off with a pumped-up crowd.
The trailer teases some intense showdowns in the ring and wraps up with Mammootty making a cool cameo—long hair and all—after his acting break.
Cast, crew & release
Written by Adhvaith Nayar and Sanoop Thykoodam, the film stars Arjun Ashokan, Roshan Mathew, Ishan Shoukath, Vishak Nair, and Pooja Mohandas.
Music legends Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy make their Malayalam debut here.
Catch Chatha Pacha in theaters from January 22—it's coming out in Malayalam plus dubbed versions for Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi.