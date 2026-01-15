'Chatha Pacha' trailer: Roshan Mathew, Arjun Ashokan enter wrestling ring Entertainment Jan 15, 2026

The trailer for Chatha Pacha: The Ring of Rowdies was unveiled on Thursday evening in January 2026, and it's all about a bunch of wrestling fans shaking up Kochi with their wild, costumed matches—even when their families and society push back.

Expect high-energy rivalries, brotherhood put to the test, and a soundtrack that amps up the action.