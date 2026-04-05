Chatterjee wins Best Sound Design at Chetak 2026 for 'Dhurandhar'
Entertainment
Bishwadeep Chatterjee just took home the Best Sound Design award at the Chetak Screen Awards 2026 for his work on Dhurandhar, reminding everyone how much sound shapes our movie experience.
He beat out strong contenders from films like Chhaava, Homebound, Humans in the Loop, and Saiyaara.
Chatterjee thanked Dhar and 'Dhurandhar' team
The award was handed over by Oscar winner Resul Pookutty and actor Girija Oak at a lively Mumbai event hosted by Alia Bhatt, Zakir Khan, Sunil Grover, and Saurabh Dwivedi.
In his speech, Chatterjee thanked Aditya Dhar and the Dhurandhar team for their support, making it a proud moment for everyone involved.