Chatterjee wins Best Sound Design at Chetak 2026 for 'Dhurandhar' Entertainment Apr 05, 2026

Bishwadeep Chatterjee just took home the Best Sound Design award at the Chetak Screen Awards 2026 for his work on Dhurandhar, reminding everyone how much sound shapes our movie experience.

He beat out strong contenders from films like Chhaava, Homebound, Humans in the Loop, and Saiyaara.