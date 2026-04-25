Chattopadhyay's 1st look on throne in 'Phool Pishi O Edward'
Entertainment
The first look at Shahebb Chattopadhyay's character from Phool Pishi O Edward just dropped. Directed by Nandita Roy and Shiboprosad Mukherjee, the film arrives this summer.
The poster shows Chattopadhyay on a grand throne, making it clear his role will be central to the story.
Chattopadhyay in olive kurta and dhoti
Wearing an olive-green kurta and classic white dhoti, with a sleek chain and statement rings, Chattopadhyay's character brings both elegance and authority. The throne backdrop adds to his commanding vibe.
Known for standout roles in Gotro and Brahma Janen Gopon Kommoti, he's set to bring even more depth as Jogendra in this film.