Chattopadhyay's 1st look on throne in 'Phool Pishi O Edward'

Chattopadhyay in olive kurta and dhoti

Wearing an olive-green kurta and classic white dhoti, with a sleek chain and statement rings, Chattopadhyay's character brings both elegance and authority. The throne backdrop adds to his commanding vibe.

Known for standout roles in Gotro and Brahma Janen Gopon Kommoti, he's set to bring even more depth as Jogendra in this film.