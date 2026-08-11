Chaturvedi releases 'Hanuman Ansh' on Neem Karoli Baba August 7
Hanuman Ansh is a new film that explores the life and teachings of Neem Karoli Baba, the spiritual leader whose wisdom inspired people worldwide, including Steve Jobs and Mark Zuckerberg.
Director Vishal Chaturvedi's interest in the story began nearly 20 years ago after an experience at Kainchi Dham, and he later started pitching the project after around 15 years in the industry, with the film finally releasing on August 7.
'Hanuman Ansh' sees Satyaa replace lead
The movie's production had some memorable moments: a langur showed up during Hanuman scenes, and Chaturvedi later learned they were filming in that same room at Punjabi Baba Ashram in Chitrakoot, where Neem Karoli Baba himself had stayed.
When the original lead fell ill, Shobinaw Satyaa, the film's second assistant director, and longtime devotee of Baba, stepped in; his own spiritual journey made him a natural fit for bringing this story to life.