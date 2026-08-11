Chaturvedi releases 'Hanuman Ansh' on Neem Karoli Baba August 7

Hanuman Ansh is a new film that explores the life and teachings of Neem Karoli Baba, the spiritual leader whose wisdom inspired people worldwide, including Steve Jobs and Mark Zuckerberg.

Director Vishal Chaturvedi's interest in the story began nearly 20 years ago after an experience at Kainchi Dham, and he later started pitching the project after around 15 years in the industry, with the film finally releasing on August 7.