Chauhan criticizes Tiwari over changing 'Ram' to 'Rama' in 'Ramayana'

Mahabharat actor Gajendra Chauhan isn't happy with the title of Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming film Ramayana.

He wonders why "Ramayan" and "Ram" are being changed to "Ramayana" and "Rama," saying it feels like traditional names are being swapped out just to appeal to global audiences.

Chauhan also pointed out that "Lagaan also went to the Oscars. But it's not Lagaana. It's Lagaan."