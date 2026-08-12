Chauhan criticizes Tiwari over changing 'Ram' to 'Rama' in 'Ramayana'
Entertainment
Mahabharat actor Gajendra Chauhan isn't happy with the title of Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming film Ramayana.
He wonders why "Ramayan" and "Ram" are being changed to "Ramayana" and "Rama," saying it feels like traditional names are being swapped out just to appeal to global audiences.
Chauhan also pointed out that "Lagaan also went to the Oscars. But it's not Lagaana. It's Lagaan."
Malhotra calls 'Ramayana' 4000cr largest film
The new Ramayana is set to be a massive project, with an over ₹4,000 crore budget spread over two parts.
Producer Namit Malhotra calls it "the largest film in the world," aiming to bring India's classic epic to an international stage.
Part one drops in October 2026, part two on Diwali 2027, and for music fans, AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer are teaming up for the soundtrack.