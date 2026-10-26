Chennai's 3am Tea Cigaz presents Creators Carnival screening 35 films
Entertainment
Chennai's 3am Tea Cigaz collective is throwing the Creators Carnival from October 30 to November 1 at Koogai Thiraipada Iyakkam.
You'll get to watch 35 indie films (some just a few minutes long, others over an hour) in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi, and English.
Event offers direct support and collaboration
Besides catching unique films you won't see in mainstream theaters, you can chat with filmmakers and even support them directly via QR codes.
The whole event is about building a friendlier space for indie creators, where people pitch in time or gear instead of just cash.
Co-founded by Pradeep Rajan K and Prasanna S V in 2022, 3am Tea Cigaz wants to make filmmaking more collaborative and less risky.
They're planning to take this carnival to Coimbatore and Madurai next!