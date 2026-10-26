Chennai's 3am Tea Cigaz presents Creators Carnival screening 35 films

Besides catching unique films you won't see in mainstream theaters, you can chat with filmmakers and even support them directly via QR codes.

The whole event is about building a friendlier space for indie creators, where people pitch in time or gear instead of just cash.

Co-founded by Pradeep Rajan K and Prasanna S V in 2022, 3am Tea Cigaz wants to make filmmaking more collaborative and less risky.

They're planning to take this carnival to Coimbatore and Madurai next!