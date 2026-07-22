Cher must pay own legal fees despite copyright lawsuit win
What's the story
Pop icon Cher will be footing her own legal bills, which exceed $1 million, following a protracted court dispute with the widow of her late ex-husband, Sonny Bono. Court documents obtained by PEOPLE revealed on Wednesday that a federal judge has ordered the 80-year-old singer to cover the attorney's fees she "incurred in the successful prosecution of this action against defendant Mary Bono." The ruling comes after Cher's copyright lawsuit against Mary Bono, which she won in May 2024.
Legal battle
Legal battle began in October 2021
The legal tussle began in October 2021 when Cher filed a complaint against Mary, seeking $1 million in damages.
The Grammy-winning singer claimed that royalties from songs recorded by her and Bono as a duo were being withheld from her.
She argued that she was entitled to 50% of these royalties per their 1978 divorce agreement but alleged that Mary tried to use a "wholly inapplicable statutory termination provision of the Copyright Act of 1976" to terminate her rights entirely.
Fee dispute
Judge denied Cher's motion for attorney's fees
In January 2026, Cher requested $1,023,605.3 in attorney's fees.
Her attorneys argued that she "incurred attorney's fees in successfully prosecuting this action."
However, on July 17, Judge John A. Kronstadt denied Cher's motion, stating that federal copyright law does not apply as the dispute was over contracts.
The judge also noted that another estimated $10,000 could be incurred through Cher's legal defense.
Couple's journey
More about Bono and Cher
Cher and Bono, whose real names are Cheryl Sarkisian and Salvatore Phillip "Sonny" Bono, were not just a famous music duo but also a married couple from 1964 to 1975.
The couple also starred in their CBS variety show The Sonny & Cher Comedy Hour in the 1970s.
He later served as Palm Springs mayor from 1988 to 1992 and as a Republican congressman from 1995 until his death in a skiing accident in January 1998.