Cher must pay own legal fees despite copyright lawsuit win

The legal tussle began in October 2021 when Cher filed a complaint against Mary, seeking $1 million in damages.

The Grammy-winning singer claimed that royalties from songs recorded by her and Bono as a duo were being withheld from her.

She argued that she was entitled to 50% of these royalties per their 1978 divorce agreement but alleged that Mary tried to use a "wholly inapplicable statutory termination provision of the Copyright Act of 1976" to terminate her rights entirely.