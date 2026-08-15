'Ramayana': Chetan Hansraj defends Ranbir's casting as Lord Ram
What's the story
Chetan Hansraj, who plays Raja Mali in the upcoming film Ramayana, has defended Ranbir Kapoor's casting as Lord Ram. In an exclusive interview with Zoom, he said that Kapoor has "that divinity you need in your face" and is well-suited for the role. "Ranbir is fantastic as well. He has it. He has the poise. He has the thehrav. If you imagine Ram, I would imagine Ranbir. So, at least from my end, I love the casting," he said.
Casting praise
'We've gone into a lot of research'
Hansraj, who has been a part of many Hindi TV shows and films, praised the casting of Ramayana.
He said that every character has been cast very well after extensive research.
"We've gone into a lot of research before casting. Whatever was written in the books, the kind of look and the kind of presence a person needs, they've gone in depth," he added.
Public opinion
'You can't actually please everybody'
Hansraj also acknowledged that not everyone will be happy with the casting choices.
"One thing is, there will be people who love something, and there will be people who don't like something. You can't actually please everybody," he said.
However, he was confident that most people would love the film. "Overall, like 90% of the time, you will find people loving it."
Film details
More about 'Ramayana'
Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, has an ensemble cast including Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman, and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman.
It also stars Arun Govil, Lara Dutta, Rakul Preet Singh and Indira Krishnan, among others.
The film will be released in Indian theaters on November 8.