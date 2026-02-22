'Chhaava' is a divisive film: AR Rahman on BBC interview

Rahman's complete take on 'Chhaava'

Rahman wondered aloud why director Laxman Utekar wanted him for Chhaava, saying audiences can sense when films try to manipulate them.

He also reflected on how Bollywood has changed in recent years, mentioning shifting power dynamics and a possible "communal thing," but said he prefers to move forward.

An Oscar-winning composer, Rahman is no stranger to both praise and controversy—he recently faced criticism over his remarks but continues to shape Indian music with his signature style.