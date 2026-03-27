Chhabra says 'Dhurandhar' casting faced hesitations while Madhavan delivered Entertainment Mar 27, 2026

Casting director Mukesh Chhabra shared how getting big names for Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar wasn't easy: actors like Akshaye Khanna and Sanjay Dutt hesitated, but R Madhavan jumped in right away.

Chhabra believed in picking actors who could make a strong impact, even if they were on set for just 12 days.

Both Madhavan and Arjun Rampal ended up bringing a lot to their roles, showing that it's not always about screen time.