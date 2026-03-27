Chhabra says 'Dhurandhar' casting faced hesitations while Madhavan delivered
Casting director Mukesh Chhabra shared how getting big names for Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar wasn't easy: actors like Akshaye Khanna and Sanjay Dutt hesitated, but R Madhavan jumped in right away.
Chhabra believed in picking actors who could make a strong impact, even if they were on set for just 12 days.
Both Madhavan and Arjun Rampal ended up bringing a lot to their roles, showing that it's not always about screen time.
'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' released March 19
After the original film's December 2025 release, Dhurandhar: The Revenge dropped on March 19, 2026, in multiple languages.
This time, Ranveer Singh appears alongside Sara Arjun, Danish Pandor, and Rakesh Bedi in pivotal roles.
Produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios, the sequel aims to take this espionage thriller series to a bigger audience and new heights.