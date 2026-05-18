Chhaya says he knew divorce from Shah was coming
Entertainment
Actor Harsh Chhaya has spoken honestly about his divorce from Shefali Shah, whom he married after co-starring in Hasratein.
He shared that he saw the signs their relationship was ending months before it happened, saying he knew "this was coming" and saying it's better not to stay in an unfulfilling marriage.
Chhaya and Shah eventually remarried
Chhaya emphasized that divorce isn't a taboo: it's a personal decision.
He opened up about dealing with pain after the breakup but found healing through honest conversations and new connections.
Both he and Shah eventually remarried, describing their separation as tough but necessary for growth.