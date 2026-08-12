Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan launches M Leelavathi's 'Bharathalokam' in Thrikkakara
Entertainment
Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan dropped by 98-year-old literary legend M Leelavathi's residence in Thrikkakara here to launch her latest book, Bharathalokam.
The book takes a fresh look at characters and stories from the Mahabharata, offering new insights from one of Kerala's most respected critics.
M Leelavathi stresses 'Mahabharata' antiwar message
Satheesan called Bharathalokam a rare, extensively researched critical look at the Mahabharata.
At the launch, Leelavathi spoke about the Mahabharata's anti-war message and shared her sadness about how war still hurts women and children today.
Even at 98, her voice continues to shape Kerala's literary scene.