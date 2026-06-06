Chinese actor Jin Ze dies at 33

Career

Jin had recently wrapped up a project

The news of Jin's sudden demise has taken over Chinese social media, with related topics trending within hours. One month before his death, he announced on Weibo that he had completed filming a new project where he played the lead role. Jin's death comes at a time when his career was peaking. One of his upcoming dramas, Waiting for the Flowers to Bloom, Waiting for Your Return, had reportedly garnered over 1.48 million fan reservations before its release.