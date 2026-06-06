Chinese actor Jin Ze dies at 33
What's the story
The Chinese entertainment industry is in shock after the sudden death of actor Jin Ze (Zhang Jiawei) at just 33. His talent agency, Shengshi Guangnian Culture Co., Ltd., confirmed the news on Saturday, as per Global Times. The agency's statement said he died on Thursday, June 4, at his residence in Hangzhou, China. However, details about his cause of death remain undisclosed.
Privacy plea
Agency requested privacy for his family
The statement read, "Jin Ze...was born on January 30, 1993, in Weihai, Shandong Province." "He was an outstanding young actor and model... We express our deepest grief and extend our sincere condolences to his family." The agency has asked for privacy for Jin's family during this difficult time. They requested social media users and news outlets to refrain from spreading unverified rumors or online speculation. This would allow his family to focus on arranging his funeral without any distractions.
Career
Jin had recently wrapped up a project
The news of Jin's sudden demise has taken over Chinese social media, with related topics trending within hours. One month before his death, he announced on Weibo that he had completed filming a new project where he played the lead role. Jin's death comes at a time when his career was peaking. One of his upcoming dramas, Waiting for the Flowers to Bloom, Waiting for Your Return, had reportedly garnered over 1.48 million fan reservations before its release.