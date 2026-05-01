Chinese actor turns to chilli farming amid AI rise

Artificial intelligence is changing industries at a rapid pace, and the entertainment sector is no exception. The use of AI in production has led to a decline in acting opportunities for many performers. One such actor is Zhang Xiaolei, 28, who has now turned to farming for income, reported South China Morning Post. He was known for playing bossy president roles in popular miniseries, but has seen a sharp fall in acting opportunities as AI becomes more widely used.

Career path Zhang's rise in the short drama industry Zhang became a familiar face in China's burgeoning short drama industry, appearing in around 200 productions. In about 70% of his roles, he portrayed the "bossy CEO," or "ba zong," a common trope in Chinese romance stories. He broke into the industry in late 2023 after a friend connected him with a film crew, quickly becoming a familiar face as short-form dramas surged in popularity on streaming platforms.

Career shift A drastic change in Zhang's career this year Zhang described the early days of the industry as extremely busy and fast-moving. However, this year has seen a drastic change in his fortunes. He has received just one acting offer recently, paying about half of what he once earned. The drop is attributed to the rising use of AI in short-form dramas, where virtual characters are reducing demand for human actors and lowering production costs.

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New venture 'My full-time job is to plant chillies...' In March, Zhang invested around 4,00,000 yuan (about ₹55 lakh) in a chili farm in Haidong, Qinghai province. He said the move was influenced by his family background, as his parents have worked in chili farming for decades. The outlet quoted him saying, "My full-time job is to plant chillies and sell them on the street." "If there is a chance of acting, I will do that. If not, I will just be a farmer."

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