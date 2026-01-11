Chinese artist Ai Weiwei brings his 1st solo show to India

Why should you check it out?

Weiwei's show features giant toy-brick mosaics and reimagined classics like Hokusai's Great Wave and Monet's Water Lilies—plus pieces built from buttons and even stone axes.

He doesn't shy away from tough topics: one highlight is a porcelain pillar exploring migration and refugees.

If you're into art that sparks conversation about borders, memory, or global issues (and looks cool while doing it), this is worth a visit.