Chinese artist Ai Weiwei brings his 1st solo show to India
Entertainment
Ai Weiwei, the globally known Chinese artist and activist, is coming to India for his first-ever solo exhibition.
From January 15 to February 22, 2026, you can catch his thought-provoking works at Nature Morte gallery in New Delhi.
Expect art that mixes culture, history, and power—often using unexpected materials.
Why should you check it out?
Weiwei's show features giant toy-brick mosaics and reimagined classics like Hokusai's Great Wave and Monet's Water Lilies—plus pieces built from buttons and even stone axes.
He doesn't shy away from tough topics: one highlight is a porcelain pillar exploring migration and refugees.
If you're into art that sparks conversation about borders, memory, or global issues (and looks cool while doing it), this is worth a visit.