Indrans-Madhoo's 'Chinna Chinna Aasai' heads to OTT
What's the story
The Malayalam film Chinna Chinna Aasai, starring Indrans and Madhoo, will be released on JioHotstar on July 28. The movie is directed by Varsha Vasudev in her feature film debut. The story is set in Varanasi and revolves around two strangers who form an unexpected bond during a day spent together in the city.
Language options
Film will be available in 5 languages
Chinna Chinna Aasai will be available in five languages: Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi.
The film's digital release comes almost a month after its theatrical premiere on June 19.
The OTT platform announced the news with a new poster on social media that read: "Every little wish has a story worth telling."
Film's narrative
This is what happens in the film
The plot revolves around a woman who is stranded in Varanasi during a work trip. She meets a man who offers her companionship during this difficult time.
As they walk through the city, share meals, and converse by the Ganges, they slowly develop an emotional connection.
The movie is produced by Abhijith Babuji.