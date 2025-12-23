Chiranjeevi-Mohanlal to share screen for the 1st time in 'Mega158'?
What's the story
Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi and Malayalam cinema icon Mohanlal are set to share screen space for the first time in Bobby Kolli's upcoming film, tentatively titled Mega158, reported Pinkvilla. The news has sent fans of both Telugu and Malayalam cinema into a frenzy, with reports suggesting that Mohanlal will play a pivotal role in this gangster action drama. However, an official announcement is still awaited.
Director's reunion
'Mega158' marks Kolli's 2nd collaboration with Chiranjeevi
Tentatively titled Mega158, the film is reportedly a gangster action drama set against an emotional backdrop. This will be director Kolli's second project with Chiranjeevi, following their successful 2023 venture Waltair Veerayya. The first look poster of Mega158 was unveiled on Chiranjeevi's 70th birthday and features a blood-soaked ax embedded in a cracked wall with bullet holes.
Casting news
Malavika Mohanan denied involvement in 'Mega158'
Amidst speculation about the cast, actor Malavika Mohanan has clarified that she is not a part of Mega158. She took to social media to address the rumors and stated, "While I would love to share the screen with the iconic Chiranjeevi sir at some point in my career... I just wanted to clarify that I'm not a part of this project and the reports are false."
Upcoming projects
Chiranjeevi's 'Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu' set for Sankranti release
Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi is also gearing up for the release of Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, directed by Anil Ravipudi. The film will be released on Sankranti 2026 and stars Nayanthara in a pivotal role. Mohanlal, on the other hand, is awaiting the release of his epic fantasy drama Vrusshabha on Thursday, December 25.