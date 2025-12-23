Chiranjeevi-Mohanlal to share screen for the 1st time in 'Mega158'?

Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi and Malayalam cinema icon Mohanlal are set to share screen space for the first time in Bobby Kolli's upcoming film, tentatively titled Mega158﻿, reported ﻿Pinkvilla. The news has sent fans of both Telugu and Malayalam cinema into a frenzy, with reports suggesting that Mohanlal will play a pivotal role in this gangster action drama. However, an official announcement is still awaited.

Director's reunion 'Mega158' marks Kolli's 2nd collaboration with Chiranjeevi Tentatively titled Mega158, the film is reportedly a gangster action drama set against an emotional backdrop. This will be director Kolli's second project with Chiranjeevi, following their successful 2023 venture Waltair Veerayya. The first look poster of Mega158 was unveiled on Chiranjeevi's 70th birthday and features a blood-soaked ax embedded in a cracked wall with bullet holes.

Casting news Malavika Mohanan denied involvement in 'Mega158' Amidst speculation about the cast, actor Malavika Mohanan has clarified that she is not a part of Mega158. She took to social media to address the rumors and stated, "While I would love to share the screen with the iconic Chiranjeevi sir at some point in my career... I just wanted to clarify that I'm not a part of this project and the reports are false."