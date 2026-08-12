Chiranjeevi announces 'Kadiri' teaser on August 22, his 71st birthday
Entertainment
Chiranjeevi just revealed that his next big film is titled Kadiri, and the first teaser is dropping August 22, which also happens to be his 71st birthday.
He made the announcement at Varun Tej's Korean Kanakaraju success meet, surprising fans by confirming both the title and teaser date in one go.
KS Ravindra returns to direct 'Kadiri'
Kadiri brings back director KS Ravindra (aka Bobby Kolli), who teamed up with Chiranjeevi for Waltair Veerayya.
Priyamani has been reportedly paired opposite Chiru, with Rachita Ram, Nivetha Pethuraj, and Anaswara Rajan rounding out the cast. Thaman is on board for music.
If you missed it, Chiranjeevi was last seen in Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu earlier this year.