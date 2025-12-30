'Chiranjeevi Hanuman': Director Mapuskar defends AI use amid criticism

As the release of Chiranjeevi Hanuman - The Eternal approaches, director Rajesh Mapuskar has defended his decision to use artificial intelligence (AI) in the film. Despite facing criticism from makers like Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane , he believes that the conversation around AI in cinema should be nuanced rather than fear-based. Mid-Day quoted Mapuskar saying, "There's pressure of releasing the film next year, and resistance toward AI from the fraternity."

Human connection Mapuskar's film prioritizes human emotion over technology Mapuskar clarified that his movie was never intended as a tech experiment. "It's not because of the tech that we are doing this. I come from a school of filmmaking where I think about human emotion first." The film, inspired by Valmiki's Ramayana, reimagines Lord Hanuman as a self-doubting figure discovering his strength. "My Hanumanji is not somebody who will fly from the word go. He will be reminded of his powers."

Actor replacement Mapuskar disagrees with concerns over AI replacing actors Mapuskar disagrees with the concerns raised by Kashyap and Motwane that AI could replace actors. "I don't think actors will get replaced by AI. It's my personal opinion," he said, adding that cinema thrives on lived human connection. "I want to know my actor - where he or she lives, the language they speak. That connection is beyond the film."

Filmmaking tool 'I feel this resistance within the industry is slightly...' Mapuskar sees AI as just another tool in the filmmaking process. "Like animation, there's one more thing that has come. I feel this resistance within the industry is slightly ahead of its time." He emphasized that his team includes a director of photography, a production designer, and a costume designer. "I have a director of photography, production designer, costume designer - everyone on board. It's the execution part where I'm using AI."