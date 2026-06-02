'Chiranjeevi Hanuman' starts motion capture at Galleri5 studio Bengaluru
Entertainment
Chiranjeevi Hanuman, a new mythological film, has officially started filming with its motion-capture shoot kicking off at Galleri5 Cinematic Studio in Bengaluru.
Vijay Subramaniam called it an "auspicious and grand day," sharing his excitement about the journey ahead.
'Chiranjeevi Hanuman' 1st Historyverse project
This project is the first from The Collective Studios Historyverse, aiming to celebrate India's rich history in fresh ways.
With veteran Jehangir Chowdhury handling cinematography and Mapuskar leading the vision, producer Vijay Subramaniam dedicated this milestone to our very own Bajrangbali, highlighting the team's passion for telling legendary stories.