'Chiranjeevi Hanuman' starts motion capture at Galleri5 studio Bengaluru

'Chiranjeevi Hanuman' 1st Historyverse project

This project is the first from The Collective Studios Historyverse, aiming to celebrate India's rich history in fresh ways.

With veteran Jehangir Chowdhury handling cinematography and Mapuskar leading the vision, producer Vijay Subramaniam dedicated this milestone to our very own Bajrangbali, highlighting the team's passion for telling legendary stories.