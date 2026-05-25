Chiranjeevi hosts Telangana exhibitors, producers over Charan's 'Peddi' revenue share Entertainment May 25, 2026

Just days before Ram Charan's big-budget film Peddi hits theaters on June 4; Telangana theater owners are pushing for a new deal: they want a share of ticket sales instead of paying fixed rent, saying costs like salaries and upkeep have shot up.

To help settle things, superstar Chiranjeevi hosted both sides at his home on May 25 to try and find common ground.