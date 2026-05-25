Chiranjeevi hosts Telangana exhibitors, producers over Charan's 'Peddi' revenue share
Entertainment
Just days before Ram Charan's big-budget film Peddi hits theaters on June 4; Telangana theater owners are pushing for a new deal: they want a share of ticket sales instead of paying fixed rent, saying costs like salaries and upkeep have shot up.
To help settle things, superstar Chiranjeevi hosted both sides at his home on May 25 to try and find common ground.
'Peddi' could cost makers 17-18 cr
If the percentage-based model kicks in with Peddi, producers and distributors could see their earnings drop by ₹17 to 18 crore.
Over 180 exhibitors are backing the change, hoping it'll make running theaters more sustainable.
Meanwhile, Peddi, a rural sports drama with a star-studded cast, will premiere globally on June 3 before its theatrical release.