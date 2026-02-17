Chiranjeevi recovering from shoulder surgery; announces birth of grandchildren
Entertainment
Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi let fans know he's doing well after a recent minor shoulder surgery.
He posted on X saying, "Several well-wishers have enquired about my health after noticing the arm sling. It was just a minor shoulder keyhole surgery. I am recovering well and already getting back to my routine." and thanked his doctor and medical team for their care.
Ram Charan, Upasana welcome twins
Chiranjeevi also shared some happy news—his son Ram Charan and daughter-in-law Upasana welcomed twins on January 31.
The babies are named Shiva Ram and Anveera Devi, with Chiranjeevi highlighting their spiritual meanings.
The whole family is thrilled about the new arrivals, and he thanked everyone for their love and support during this special time.