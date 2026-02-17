Chiranjeevi recovering from shoulder surgery; announces birth of grandchildren Entertainment Feb 17, 2026

Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi let fans know he's doing well after a recent minor shoulder surgery.

He posted on X saying, "Several well-wishers have enquired about my health after noticing the arm sling. It was just a minor shoulder keyhole surgery. I am recovering well and already getting back to my routine." and thanked his doctor and medical team for their care.