Chiranjeevi starrer 'Kaaka' locks release date
What's the story
The much-anticipated film Kaaka, starring megastar Chiranjeevi, has officially locked its theatrical release date. KVN Productions announced on Thursday that the Bobby Kolli directorial will hit screens worldwide on January 13, 2027. The Instagram post read, "Putting all the speculation to rest, #KAAKA is releasing for Sankranthi 2027."
Music release
'Kaaka's first single to drop soon
The production house also revealed that the first single from Kaaka will be released soon, although no specific date has been announced yet.
The film is a follow-up to Chiranjeevi and Kolli's successful 2023 venture Waltair Veerayya, which was put out during the Sankranthi season and became a major hit at the box office.
Character reveal
About the film and its cast
Chiranjeevi's character in Kaaka was introduced as K Satyam in a glimpse shared during the film's title announcement.
He is an aqua industry supervisor, hinting at a more action-oriented side to his character.
The makers have kept the larger story and Satyam's transformation under wraps.
Anaswara Rajan plays Ammulu Paapa while Nivetha Pethuraj is also part of the principal cast.
Production insights
Everything to know about 'Kaaka'
Kaaka is produced by Venkat K Narayana under KVN Productions, marking the production house's collaboration with Chiranjeevi and Kolli.
The technical crew includes cinematographer Karthik Palani and editor Niranjan Devaramane.
More details about the film's music and other members of the technical team are expected to be revealed as the promotional campaign progresses.