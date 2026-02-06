Chiranjeevi-Nayanthara's 'Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu' gets OTT release date
What's the story
After a successful run in theaters, the Telugu hit Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu is all set for its OTT release on ZEE5. The film will start streaming on February 11, according to Variety India. The movie stars Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara in lead roles and has been one of the biggest hits of this Sankranthi season.
Language options
To stream in multiple languages
The film will be available on ZEE5 in all the languages supported by the platform, ensuring it reaches a wide audience among Telugu-speaking people and South Asian viewers worldwide. The movie also stars Venkatesh Daggubati and Catherine Tresa in pivotal roles. Written and directed by Anil Ravipudi, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu is positioned as a wholesome family entertainer. The story follows a national security officer (Chiranjeevi) as he strives to safeguard his estranged family while reconnecting with love.
Director's statement
Chiranjeevi on film's OTT release
Chiranjeevi said in a statement, "Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu is a film that celebrates family, relationships, and resilience, all presented through wholesome entertainment." "The love the audience has shown us in theaters has been truly overwhelming." "I'm glad that through ZEE5, the film will now reach even more viewers across languages and countries." Ravipudi added, "I feel the story will connect even more strongly on OTT."