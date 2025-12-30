Chiranjeevi's 'Vishwambhara' eyeing June 2026 release?

The much-anticipated fantasy action drama Vishwambhara, starring megastar Chiranjeevi , is reportedly eyeing a June 2026 release, according to 123Telugu. The news comes after the film's teaser faced criticism for its poor CGI effects. Despite these challenges, director Vassishta and his team are reportedly working hard to deliver a high-quality final product.

Actor's statement Chiranjeevi's response to 'Vishwambhara' delay Earlier, Chiranjeevi addressed the delay in Vishwambhara's production. He explained that the entire second half of the film relies heavily on VFX and graphics, which is why it has taken longer than expected. "The efforts being put in by the makers to ensure that the best quality output is presented to audiences is the prime reason for the delay."

Film details 'Vishwambhara' features star-studded cast and crew Vishwambhara is a dream project for director Vassishta, who previously impressed with his debut film Bimbisara. The film stars Trisha Krishnan as the female lead and Ashika Ranganath in a pivotal role. Kunal Kapoor also plays an important character. The film's cinematography is by Chota K Naidu and the production design has been done by AS Prakash.