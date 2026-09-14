Is Chiranjeevi's 'Vishwambhara' finally ready for release?
What's the story
The socio-fantasy film Vishwambhara, starring Megastar Chiranjeevi, has reportedly secured a deal for its digital streaming rights with Amazon Prime Video. The lack of an OTT partner was among the major factors delaying the film's theatrical release. With this hurdle cleared, fans can expect an announcement regarding a new release date soon. The project is directed by Vassishta and produced by UV Creations.
Film details
More about 'Vishwambhara'
Vishwambhara also stars Trisha Krishnan, Ashika Ranganath, Isha Chawla, Surabhi Puranik, Rao Ramesh, and Vennela Kishore in pivotal roles.
The music has been composed by Academy Award-winning composer M.M. Keeravaani and Gaurahari.
Chiranjeevi had earlier explained that the release uncertainty was due to extensive VFX and graphics work needed for the second half.
Next release
Chiranjeevi will next star in 'Kaaka'
Meanwhile, the veteran actor recently announced his next project, Kaaka.
It is the second collaboration between Chiranjeevi and director Bobby Kolli after Waltair Veerayya.
The film also stars Anaswara Rajan and Nivetha Pethuraj in key roles. Music is being composed by S Thaman.
It will premiere on January 13, 2027.