Chiranjeevi thanks doctor who treated son Ram Charan's injury
What's the story
Megastar Chiranjeevi recently took to social media to express his gratitude toward Dr. Sudhakar Prasad, the Hyderabad-based doctor who performed "a timely and skillful surgery" on his son and actor Ram Charan's eyelid after he suffered an injury while filming for Peddi. The veteran actor praised Dr. Prasad's "craftsmanship" in aiding Charan's recovery.
Social media post
'Your craftsmanship made all the difference': Chiranjeevi to doctor
Chiranjeevi shared a picture of Dr. Prasad on his X (formerly Twitter) page, writing, "Dr. Sudhakar Prasad garu, Your timely and skilful surgery on Charan's eyelid has truly been a blessing." "What was a moment of concern for us was eased entirely by your precision, care, and expertise." "Your craftsmanship made all the difference, and we are truly grateful. Thank you."
Twitter Post
See Chiranjeevi's post here
Dr. Sudhakar Prasad garu,— Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) March 26, 2026
Your timely and skilful surgery on Charan’s eyelid has truly been a blessing. What was a moment of concern for us was eased entirely by your precision, care, and expertise.
Your craftsmanship made all the difference, and we are truly grateful.
Thank… pic.twitter.com/j53rRIpOKB
Production update
'Ram Charan 'garu' is perfectly fine and in good health'
The production team of Peddi also issued a statement on Wednesday, reassuring fans that Charan was in good health and would resume filming as scheduled. They clarified, "We want to reassure everyone that Ram Charan garu is perfectly fine and in good health." "He experienced a minor injury to his left eye while on set, and a slight procedure was carried out."
Film details
All about 'Peddi'
Peddi, which is set to release on April 30, has been generating a lot of buzz since its announcement. The film features Charan and Janhvi Kapoor in lead roles, with senior actors Shiva Rajkumar, Divyenndu, Jagapathi Babu, and Boman Irani in key roles. On the technical side, R Rathnavelu is the cinematographer for the film, while Navin Nooli handles editing, and Avinash Kolla designs the sets.