Chiranjeevi thanks doctor who treated son Ram Charan's injury

Megastar Chiranjeevi recently took to social media to express his gratitude toward Dr. Sudhakar Prasad, the Hyderabad-based doctor who performed "a timely and skillful surgery" on his son and actor Ram Charan 's eyelid after he suffered an injury while filming for Peddi. The veteran actor praised Dr. Prasad's "craftsmanship" in aiding Charan's recovery.

Social media post 'Your craftsmanship made all the difference': Chiranjeevi to doctor Chiranjeevi shared a picture of Dr. Prasad on his X (formerly Twitter) page, writing, "Dr. Sudhakar Prasad garu, Your timely and skilful surgery on Charan's eyelid has truly been a blessing." "What was a moment of concern for us was eased entirely by your precision, care, and expertise." "Your craftsmanship made all the difference, and we are truly grateful. Thank you."

Twitter Post See Chiranjeevi's post here Dr. Sudhakar Prasad garu,

Your timely and skilful surgery on Charan’s eyelid has truly been a blessing. What was a moment of concern for us was eased entirely by your precision, care, and expertise.



Your craftsmanship made all the difference, and we are truly grateful.

Thank… pic.twitter.com/j53rRIpOKB — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) March 26, 2026

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Production update 'Ram Charan 'garu' is perfectly fine and in good health' The production team of Peddi also issued a statement on Wednesday, reassuring fans that Charan was in good health and would resume filming as scheduled. They clarified, "We want to reassure everyone that Ram Charan garu is perfectly fine and in good health." "He experienced a minor injury to his left eye while on set, and a slight procedure was carried out."

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