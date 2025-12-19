Chitrangda Singh reveals why she signed 'Housefull 5'

Chitrangda Singh , who recently starred in Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders, has reacted to the criticism she received for taking up commercial projects like Housefull 5. In a recent interview with Zoom, she said true creative satisfaction lies in trying something new rather than repeating similar roles. Meanwhile, the murder mystery, co-starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui , is now streaming on Netflix .

Actor's perspective Singh's response to criticism and creative satisfaction Singh said, "A creative fulfillment comes when you try something different. If I keep doing similar roles, the audience might say that I only do this repeatedly." "It's easy for them to judge, but I don't feel constrained. Even if I performed a special song or an item number, I found joy in it." "I had a lot of fun because I thought I couldn't do this."

Acting philosophy Singh's experience with 'spicy number' and acting philosophy Singh recalled how Farah Khan encouraged her to take on a "spicy number," which she initially thought was not her style. However, she believes that an actor's job is to become that character. She added, "Whether it's independent films or commercial projects, with the right team, that cinema will captivate the audience."