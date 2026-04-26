Chitrangda Singh defends Salman Khan against unprofessionalism allegations

On-set behavior

'He treats everyone with love, looks after others'

Singh further lauded Khan's behavior on set, particularly his treatment of the crew. "He treats everyone with love, looks after others, and shows concern even for crew members," she said. "He was very approachable and has that amazing quality of noticing the least visible person on set, whether it is a lightman or the fourth AD. He would ask whether they had a break and their food on time, and how they were being treated." "To still have that concern after so many years in the industry is amazing."