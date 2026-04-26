Chitrangda Singh defends Salman Khan against unprofessionalism allegations
What's the story
Chitrangda Singh, who stars alongside Salman Khan in the upcoming war drama Maatrubhumi, has defended him against rumors of unprofessionalism. Speaking to NDTV at the Yuva event, she dismissed claims that Khan is difficult to work with or often late. "People said a lot of things about Salman, like schedules would be stretched and he might not be on time," she said. "People used to say he is unprofessional, but he is amazing."
On-set behavior
'He treats everyone with love, looks after others'
Singh further lauded Khan's behavior on set, particularly his treatment of the crew. "He treats everyone with love, looks after others, and shows concern even for crew members," she said. "He was very approachable and has that amazing quality of noticing the least visible person on set, whether it is a lightman or the fourth AD. He would ask whether they had a break and their food on time, and how they were being treated." "To still have that concern after so many years in the industry is amazing."
Film details
Meanwhile, know more about Khan's upcoming projects
Maatrubhumi, directed by Apoorva Lakhia and produced by Salma Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films, is reportedly inspired by the real-life Galwan Valley clash. In the film, Khan plays an Indian Army Colonel and Singh portrays his wife. No release date has been set yet. Apart from Maatrubhumi, Khan is also working on a project tentatively titled SVC63 with director Vamshi Paidipally. The film will release on Eid 2027.