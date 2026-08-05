Chopda: loves Joshi but not romantically after 'Lock Upp 2'
Entertainment
Just out of Lock Upp 2, Harshad Chopda is shutting down all the dating buzz with co-contestant Shivangi Joshi.
On Tejasswi Prakash's show, he explained, "No, we are not. I really love her. But I'm not in love with her. There is a difference."
Their friendship, and that moment he saved her from elimination, sparked plenty of rumors, but Harshad says it's just a strong bond.
Chopda used 'no game' strategy
Harshad kept things real in Lock Upp 2, saying his strategy was "no game" and that he wanted to stay authentic instead of playing tricks.
He also shared he doesn't plan to stay in touch with anyone from the house now that he's out.
The finale airs tonight, with Shivangi Joshi and others competing for the ₹1 crore prize.