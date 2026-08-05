Chopda: loves Joshi but not romantically after 'Lock Upp 2'

Just out of Lock Upp 2, Harshad Chopda is shutting down all the dating buzz with co-contestant Shivangi Joshi.

On Tejasswi Prakash's show, he explained, "No, we are not. I really love her. But I'm not in love with her. There is a difference."

Their friendship, and that moment he saved her from elimination, sparked plenty of rumors, but Harshad says it's just a strong bond.