Chopra defends Kaif, calls postpartum trolling uneducated and bizarre
Entertainment
Katrina Kaif has been getting trolled online for her appearance after having her son last November.
Parineeti Chopra spoke up for her during a recent interview, calling the negative comments "I find it uneducated and bizarre."
She shared that she prefers to ignore such negativity and focus on living her own life.
Chopra praises postpartum bodies' strength
Chopra also pointed out how unfair it is to judge women's bodies after childbirth, describing postpartum changes as marks of "superhuman strength," not flaws.
Some online have backed Kaif, urging people to show empathy instead of criticism.
The situation is a reminder of the constant pressure public figures, especially women, face about their looks, though Kaif herself hasn't responded publicly.