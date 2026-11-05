Chopra executive produces 'We Were Here' comedy on AI anxiety
Entertainment
Priyanka Chopra has hopped on board as executive producer for the Indian short film We Were Here.
The comedy, directed by Pranav Bhasin, takes a clever look at the anxiety around AI replacing human jobs, something that feels pretty real these days.
Priyanka says she "jumped at the opportunity," calling it a "refreshing, witty take" on an issue that matters right now.
'We Were Here' won Canal+ Prize
We Were Here isn't just another indie short; it's already played at more than 80 international festivals and picked up more than 20 awards.
The story follows three retired men in a fictional Indian town who push back against tech by disguising themselves as household appliances.
It even premiered at Clermont-Ferrand and won the Canal+ Prize!