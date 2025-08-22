'Chorabali,' 'Shibpur': Bengali films get release dates for Durga Puja
The Bengal Cinema Screening Committee just set the release dates for Bengali films during Durga Puja and Christmas this year.
Formed by the state government to safeguard the interests of the Bengali film industry and avoid scheduling clashes, the committee confirmed—via chairperson Piya Sengupta—that all four Durga Puja releases are good to go as planned.
Committee to meet again to sort out Christmas releases
After Durga Puja, the committee will meet again to sort out Christmas releases and draft a release calendar for next year, aiming to give each production house two major festival slots.
A recent state government directive mandates that at least one Bengali film must get a prime-time show, so more people can catch it.
Another idea—limiting studios to two big festival releases a year—is still up for debate.