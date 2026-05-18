Chowdhury wins India's Universal Woman title, will represent India internationally

Chowdhury grows Kolkata venture Latitude 24

Arpita has spent years commanding stages across the world and inspired many with her voice. Now based in Kolkata and growing her venture Latitude 24, she is seen as a symbol of strength.

As Mrs. India Inc.'s Mohini Sharma put it, Arpita's journey is deeply moving because it reflects true resilience.

She hopes to spotlight the diversity and spirit of Indian women on this global platform.