Chowdhury wins India's Universal Woman title, will represent India internationally
Entertainment
Arpita Chowdhury just earned the title of India's Universal Woman and will represent the country at an international event celebrating women making a difference.
Coming from a small town, her story is all about resilience. She overcame early struggles and built her own path to national recognition.
Chowdhury grows Kolkata venture Latitude 24
Arpita has spent years commanding stages across the world and inspired many with her voice. Now based in Kolkata and growing her venture Latitude 24, she is seen as a symbol of strength.
As Mrs. India Inc.'s Mohini Sharma put it, Arpita's journey is deeply moving because it reflects true resilience.
She hopes to spotlight the diversity and spirit of Indian women on this global platform.