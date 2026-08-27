Chris Hansen contemplates legal action against A24 over 'Primetime' movie

Hansen's concerns stem from the fact that A24 has not allowed him to view Primetime, despite it being based on his life.

The film is inspired by a 2007 Esquire article titled Tonight on Dateline This Man Will Die.

A24 reportedly told Hansen that they didn't need to consult him because the movie is a fictionalized account only "inspired" by his story.

However, Hansen and his legal team remain unconvinced.