Chris Hansen contemplates legal action against A24 over 'Primetime' movie
What's the story
To Catch a Predator legend Chris Hansen is contemplating legal action against A24. The studio is set to release Primetime, starring Robert Pattinson, a film inspired by Hansen's life and career. However, Hansen has yet to see the movie and has expressed concerns about its accuracy. "When someone makes a movie about you but won't let you see it, you do have to wonder why they won't let you see it," he told Page Six.
Legal considerations
Hansen's concerns about the film
Hansen's concerns stem from the fact that A24 has not allowed him to view Primetime, despite it being based on his life.
The film is inspired by a 2007 Esquire article titled Tonight on Dateline This Man Will Die.
A24 reportedly told Hansen that they didn't need to consult him because the movie is a fictionalized account only "inspired" by his story.
However, Hansen and his legal team remain unconvinced.
Film promotion
Hansen is promoting his platform during 'Primetime' screenings
Despite his concerns, Hansen has been positive about the situation.
He told Page Six that A24 staff members have been "perfectly pleasant" and he believes the movie will be fair.
However, he also said that once he's seen how he's portrayed in Primetime, he'll consider his "right to a [legal] remedy."
In the meantime, Hansen is promoting his true crime streaming platform TruBlu and its show Takedown with Chris Hansen through ads before every screening of Primetime.