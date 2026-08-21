Why Chris Hansen walked out of Robert Pattinson's 'Primetime' screening
What's the story
Chris Hansen, the former host of To Catch a Predator, recently revealed that he refused to sign away his rights in order to watch the new A24 movie Primetime. The film, starring Robert Pattinson, is based on Hansen's work on the hidden-camera franchise. Speaking on Fox News's Jesse Watters Primetime, Hansen said he walked out after refusing to sign a legal agreement he had never seen in 40 years of journalism.
Legal dispute
Hansen was asked to sign legal documents
Hansen said the lawyers at A24 wanted him to "sign away my rights to my name, image, and brand essentially, as well as any potential legal rights that would come out of the movie."
He added, "I couldn't sign that, so they didn't show me the film."
A source close to A24 said, per Variety, that Hansen was asked to sign a standard NDA for an unreleased film.
Legal advice
Hansen clarified he didn't sign anything without a lawyer present
When pressed by Watters on whether he walked in without legal cover, Hansen said his attorneys had already reviewed the paperwork and advised against signing.
"Of course not," he replied when asked if he put his name to anything without a lawyer present.
"This was a very restrictive agreement. I've never seen anything quite like it."
Film screening
Hansen previously said he'd watch 'Primetime'
Just days before the incident, Hansen had said on the Serialously With Annie Elise podcast that A24 was setting him up with a private screening of Primetime.
He had said he would render a verdict on the film and how he felt about its depiction of his career after watching it.
However, now he has not seen a minute of the picture.
Financial interest
No financial stake for Hansen in 'Primetime'
Hansen clarified that he has no financial stake in the film and was not paid or brought aboard as a consultant.
He learned about the movie like he has learned most things in his long career.
"I'm just a working reporter, and I'm not learned in the sophisticated ways of Hollywood. But I find stuff out," Hansen said.
Timing issue
Hansen was not happy with A24's outreach timing
Hansen expressed his frustration over the timing of A24's outreach.
He received a call from the studio saying they wanted him to be happy with the film. "Well, then why didn't you tell me about it when you started shooting the film?" he asked.
The film is set to premiere at the Venice Film Festival before its US release on September 25.