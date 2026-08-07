Robert Pattinson's 'Primetime': Who is Chris Hansen?
What's the story
The full trailer for A24's upcoming film Primetime was released recently, showcasing Robert Pattinson as American journalist Chris Hansen. The movie will explore Hansen's rise to fame in 2006 through his controversial show To Catch a Predator (2004-2007) on NBC. The trailer gives us a glimpse into the show's premise, where adults who believed they were conversing with underage children online were invited to a trap house by actors posing as teenagers.
Trailer details
What happens in the trailer
The trailer opens with split-screen images of a house taken from various angles before turning to the hidden camera shot of a man entering a house and nervously asking if the parents are home.
Hansen then delivers his iconic line, "I'm Chris Hansen, with Dateline NBC. And we're doing a story on adults who try to meet teens online."
While the trailer has brought back the controversial man back into headlines, here's more about Hansen (66).
Ethical concerns
Ethical dilemmas surrounding the show
While Hansen's show was one of NBC's most successful shows, with over seven million viewers per night, many questioned its public benefit.
Once the supposed predators were caught on the show, they were handed over to the police, and many questioned the same.
The most controversial incident occurred in 2006 when one of the show's targets, an assistant district attorney, died by suicide.
His family later filed a wrongful death lawsuit against NBC, which was eventually settled.
About him
What is he doing now?
In 2008, NBC decided not to extend Hansen's contract, which many believe was due to the suicide incident.
However, the journalist continued his career with similar shows.
He led Killer Instinct in 2015, where every episode dealt with one homicide incident. Then came Crime Watch Daily in 2016, where he brought back the sting operation format.
Hansen launched his YouTube channel in 2019, where he interviews alleged digital predators. The channel remains active with regular videos.
Production insights
Everything to know about 'Primetime'
Written by newcomer Ajon Singh, Primetime is inspired by Luke Dittrich's 2007 Esquire article about the making of To Catch a Predator.
The film also stars Merritt Wever, Matthew Maher, Bokeem Woodbine, and musician Phoebe Bridgers in her dramatic feature film acting debut.
Directed by acclaimed documentary filmmaker Lance Oppenheim in his feature film debut, Primetime will premiere at the Venice International Film Festival before its theatrical release on September 25.