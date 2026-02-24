Chris Hemsworth reveals his tattoos are inspired by daughter
Entertainment
Chris Hemsworth just shared that some of his tattoos are actually based on drawings by his 13-year-old daughter, India.
Chatting on the SmartLess podcast, he admitted he's "sick" of a few of his old tattoos, but the ones inspired by India are here to stay.
How India ended up designing her dad's tattoos
During a tattoo session, India drew three quick sketches.
The tattoo artist thought they were "way cooler" than what Hemsworth had planned and ended up inking them right onto his arm—making these family-inspired tattoos extra special.
Hemsworth's 'Thor' status at home
Hemsworth also has tattoos inspired by his daughter, including three small images and a Dr. Seuss character.
He mentioned at a recent premiere that while he used to be "Thor" at home, now his kids aren't really impressed by his superhero status anymore.